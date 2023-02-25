NOTICE OF SALE The personal property as follows, to-wit: Truck Camper on a Trailer Vin# N/A Plate# N/A Towed from 101 N 35th Ave W, Duluth, MN by order of the Duluth Police Department on January 20th, 2023. All items will be sold March 8th, 2023 by Collins Brothers Towing of St. Cloud, Inc, City of Duluth, County of St. Louis, State of Minnesota, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 168B. The registered owner or lienholder has the right to reclaim the vehicle under section 168B.051. Failure to claim the impounded vehicle under section 168B.051 is deemed to waive any right to reclaim the vehicle and consents to the disposal or sale of the vehicle. Dated: February 21st, 2023 4309 Enterprise Circle, Duluth, MN 55811 (218) 625-1503 (Feb. 25, 2023) 197479