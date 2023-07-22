NOTICE OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN th

NOTICE OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on August 8, 2023 at 10:30 o’clock A.M. at Superior Mini Storage, 420 E 5th Street, Superior, Douglas County, Wisconsin, the Douglas County Sheriff will sell at Public Sale the following described personal property, to-wit: Bikes, Gas Can, Air Compressor, Safe, Lawn Chair, misc. boxes & items. Said sale shall be held for the purpose of foreclosing a lien claimed for the storage of the above property by Superior Mini Storage, pursuant to Section 704.90 of Wisconsin Statutes; that at the time of said sale there shall be due and owing for said services, etc., the sum of $160.00, exclusive of the costs of sale; and that the name of the lessee thereof is Donn Wolean. Dated at Superior, Wisconsin this 23rd day of July. SUPERIOR MINI STORAGE (July 22 & 29, 2023) 243161