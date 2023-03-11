NOTICE OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN th

NOTICE OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on March 28, 2023 at 10:30 o’clock A.M. at Superior Mini Storage, 42 North 12th Street, Superior, Douglas County, Wisconsin, the Douglas County Sheriff will sell at Public Sale the following described personal property, to-wit: Closet shelves, Boxes, Patio Table, Shovel, Suitcase, Fan, Boots, misc. boxes & items. Said sale shall be held for the purpose of foreclosing a lien claimed for the storage of the above property by Superior Mini Storage, pursuant to Section 704.90 of Wisconsin Statutes; that at the time of said sale there shall be due and owing for said services, etc., the sum of $300.00, exclusive of the costs of sale; and that the name of the lessee thereof is Chris Jackson. Dated at Superior, Wisconsin this 12th day of March 2023. SUPERIOR MINI STORAGE (March 11, 18, 2023) 202155