NOTICE OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN th

NOTICE OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on December 6, 2022 at 10:30 o’clock A.M. at Superior Mini Storage, 42 North 12th Street, Superior, Douglas County, Wisconsin, the Douglas County Sheriff will sell at Public Sale the following described personal property, to-wit: Fish Tank, Filing Cabinet, Chairs, Tables, Chests, Bins, Shoes, & Misc. Items. Said sale shall be held for the purpose of foreclosing a lien claimed for the storage of the above property by Superior Mini Storage, pursuant to Section 704.90 of Wisconsin Statutes; that at the time of said sale there shall be due and owing for said services, etc., the sum of $180.00, exclusive of the costs of sale; and that the name of the lessee thereof is Sara McCarthy. Dated at Superior, Wisconsin this 20th day of November 2022. SUPERIOR MINI STORAGE (Nov. 19 & 26, 2022) 122278