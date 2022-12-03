NOTICE OF RECOUNT FOR ELECTION TO THE OF

NOTICE OF RECOUNT FOR ELECTION TO THE OFFICE OF STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 3B Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, section 204C.35, Subdivision 1, the plurality of Natalie Zeleznikar over Mary Murphy for election as State Representative District 3B was smaller than the margin required for a publicly funded recount. Pursuant to Minnesota Rules, part 8235.0300, this notice is made to each of the affected candidates and to the county auditor in each county in which this recount will take place. This recount will be conducted at the offices of the County Auditors in the following counties, Lake, and St. Louis by the corresponding Recount Officials appointed by the Secretary of State. The recount will commence December 5, 2022 in St. Louis County, and December 7, 2022 in Lake County. The recount is open to the public. The losing candidate may waive the recount. Name of Recount Official County for which Appointed Linda Libal Lake County Nancy Nilsen St. Louis County David Maeda, Director of Elections OSS Recount Official DATED THIS 30th DAY OF NOVEMBER, 2022 (Dec. 3, 2022) 128129