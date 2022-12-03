NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS ON PROPOSED CA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS ON PROPOSED CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN AMENDMENT AND ON THE INTENTION BY THE CITY OF DULUTH, MINNESOTA, TO ISSUE GENERAL OBLIGATION CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT BONDS UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 475.521 – NOTICE OF INTENT TO ISSUE BONDS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Duluth, Minnesota (the “City”) will meet at 7:00 p.m., on December 19, 2022, for the purpose of conducting public hearings on (i) the City’s Capital Improvement Plan for the years 2023 through 2027, and (ii) the City’s intention to issue general obligation capital improvement bonds in an amount not to exceed $1,900,000 (the “Bonds”), under Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 475 and Section 475.521 (the “Act”) and the Capital Improvement Plan for the years 2023 through 2026. The proceeds of the Bonds shall be used by the City to provide funds for improvements to eligible facilities (City Hall, libraries, public safety facilities and public works facilities) under the Act throughout the City, including, but not limited to improvements to City Hall HVAC, City Hall Grounds/Priley Circle, Firehalls, Police Firing Range Study and Improvements and other CIP Eligible Facilities. The payment of the Bonds and interest thereon shall constitute a general obligation of the City secured by the full faith and credit of the City. A draft copy of the proposed Capital Improvement Plan is available for public inspection by appointment at the office of the City Clerk in City Hall. All interested persons may appear and be heard at the time set forth above. If a petition requesting a vote on the issuance of the Bonds is signed by voters equal to five percent of the votes cast in the City in the last general election and is filed with the City Clerk within 30 days after the public hearing, the Bonds may only be issued upon obtaining the approval of the majority of the voters voting for the question of issuing the Bonds. Individuals unable to attend the public hearing as set forth above can make written comment by writing to Ian B. Johnson, City Clerk, 411 West First Street, Duluth, Minnesota 55802, or by email to council@duluthmn.gov prior to the meeting. Please include “Council Agenda-CIP Public Hearing” in the subject line, and include your name and address. Written comments must be received prior to the public hearing. BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF DULUTH, MINNESOTA Ian B. Johnson, City Clerk (Dec. 3, 2022) 127568