NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO BE CONDUCTED BY THE ST. LOUIS COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION Notice is hereby given that the St. Louis County Planning Commission will conduct a hybrid virtual and in-person public hearing on Thursday, September 14, 2023, beginning at 9:00 AM at the Government Services Center, 201 South 3rd Avenue West, Virginia, MN, regarding the following: 1. Northeast Itasca Rescue, a conditional use permit for an Emergency Medical Services First Responder’s Facility as a Public/Semi-Public use. N 520 FT OF S 620 FT OF W 208 FT OF LOT 4. S7, T61N, R21W (Morcom) – 9:00 AM. 2. GWE LLC – Gregg Hennum, a conditional use permit for a mini-storage business as a Commercial, Retail, and Service Establishment Use - Class II. THE SE1/4 OF NW1/4 EX 3.80 AC FOR RD & EX PART LYING W OF HWY & EX COMM AT W 1/4 COR OF SEC 10 THENCE N89DEG51’42”E ALONG S LINE OF NW1/4 1203.52 FT TO A PT WHICH IS 40 FT WLY AND PARALLEL TO CENTERLINE OF MINN POWER TRANSMISSION LINE R.O.W. THENCE N22DEG31’18”E 296.90 FT TO PT OF BEG THENCE N18DEG57’15”E 317.46 FT THENCE N89DEG51’42”E 300 FT THENCE S00 DEG28’26”W 300.02 FT THENCE S89DEG51’42” W 400.63 FT TO PT OF BEGS, S10, T61N R16W (Vermilion Lake) – 9:30 AM ***This meeting will be open to the public. *** The meeting will be open to the public and live streamed via WebEx, giving the public the opportunity to watch and listen, and even speak to the Planning Commission. Please also have the option to listen to the meeting live via telephone. For more information on how to view or participate in the public hearing, please visit the county website at www.stlouiscountymn.gov/departments-a-z/planning-development/land-use. If you have any questions, please contact Donald Rigney, St. Louis County Interim Planning Manager, at rigneyd@stlouiscountymn.gov. Citizens can submit public comments relating to the public hearing using one of the following methods: 1. Preferred method: Email your comments to landuseinfo@stlouiscountymn.gov. Emails must be received by noon on Monday, September 11, 2023, in order to be presented to the Planning Commission and viewed online. 2. Mail your comments to one of the St. Louis County Government Services addresses (located in Duluth or Virginia). Your comments must be received in the mail by Monday, September 11, 2023, in order to be presented to the Planning Commission and viewed online. 3. Provide testimony in person the day of the hearing. It is requested that you contact our office if you anticipate in-person attendance. 4. You will also have the opportunity to raise your “virtual hand” while utilizing the WebEx software during the public hearing. To learn more about WebEx, please visit www.webex.com. — E N D — (Aug. 30, 2023) 254659