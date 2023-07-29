NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO BE CONDUCTED BY THE ST. LOUIS COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION Notice is hereby given that the St. Louis County Planning Commission will conduct a hybrid virtual and in-person public hearing on Thursday, August 10, 2023, beginning at 9:00 AM at the Government Services Center, 201 South 3rd Avenue West, Virginia, MN, regarding the following: 1. Hannon Road Sand and Gravel LLC, a conditional use permit for a general purpose borrow pit as an Extractive Use Class - II. NW1/4 OF SE1/4 AND SW ¼ OF SE ¼ S15, T59 N, R21 W (Unorganized) – 9:00 AM 2. Elizabeth Chapman, a conditional use permit for 5 animal units, equivalent to 25 dogs, where 1 animal unit, equivalent to 5 dogs, is allowed. THAT PART OF SW1/4 OF SE1/4 ASSUMING W LINE TO BEAR N02DEG58’50”W & FROM SW COR RUN N02DEG58’50”W ALONG W LINE 1261.25 FT TO NW COR THENCE N84DEG34’03”E ALONG N LINE 1225.94 FT TO PT OF BEG THENCE CONT N84DEG34’03”E ALONG N LINE 100 FT TO NE COR THENCE S02DEG 57’29”E ALONG E LINE 692.60 FT TO PT ON CENTERLINE OF CTY RD #781 ON A NON-TANGENTIAL CURVE THE CHORD OF WHICH BEARS N70DEG21’03”W 266.83 FT THENCE NWLY ALONG SAID NON-TANGENTIAL CURVE ON SAID CENTERLINE CENTRAL ANGLE OF 69DEG11’00” RADIUS OF 235 FT A DISTANCE OF 283.76 FT THENCE N35DEG45’33”W ALONG SAID CENTERLINE 295 FT THENCE N39DEG14” 24”E 455.91 FT TO PT OF BEG, S23, T63N, R12W (Morse). – 9:30 AM ***This meeting will be open to the public. *** The meeting will be open to the public and live streamed via WebEx, giving the public the opportunity to watch and listen, and even speak to the Planning Commission. Please also have the option to listen to the meeting live via telephone. For more information on how to view or participate in the public hearing, please visit the county website at www.stlouiscountymn.gov/departments-a-z/planning-development/land-use. If you have any questions, please contact Donald Rigney, St. Louis County Interim Planning Manager, at rigneyd@stlouiscountymn.gov. Citizens can submit public comments relating to the public hearing using one of the following methods: 1. Preferred method: Email your comments to landuseinfo@stlouiscountymn.gov. Emails must be received by noon on Monday, August 7, 2023, in order to be presented to the Planning Commission and viewed online. 2. Mail your comments to one of the St. Louis County Government Services addresses (located in Duluth or Virginia). Your comments must be received in the mail by Monday, August 7, 2023, in order to be presented to the Planning Commission and viewed online. 3. Provide testimony in person the day of the hearing. It is requested that you contact our office if you anticipate in-person attendance. 4. You will also have the opportunity to raise your “virtual hand” while utilizing the WebEx software during the public hearing. To learn more about WebEx, please visit www.webex.com. (July 29, 2023) 245245