NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO BE CONDUCTED BY THE ST. LOUIS COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION Notice is hereby given that the St. Louis County Planning Commission will conduct a hybrid virtual and in-person public hearing on Thursday, May 11, 2023, beginning at 9:00 AM at the Government Services Center, 201 South 3rd Avenue West, Virginia, MN, regarding the following: 1. Jeffrey Erickson, a conditional use permit for a Commercial Short Term Rental as a Commercial, Retail and Service Establishments – Class II use. ALL OF LOTS 8 AND 9 LOT 10 EX SLY 27 FT, HARDING MANOR, S23, T67N, R17W (Crane Lake). – 9:00 AM 2. Ariel Stouder O.B.O. Vertical Bridge, a conditional use permit for a Commercial Communication Tower as a Utility Facilities - Class II that will be placed at less than the tower height from a public road right-of-way and less than twice the height of the tower to the nearest adjacent principal structure. NE1/4 OF NE1/4 LYING ELY OF HWY NO 53 AND NLY OF HWY NO 216 EX COMM AT NE COR OF FORTY THENCE S02DEG31’40”E ALONG ELY LINE OF FORTY 768.09 FT TO PT OF BEG THENCE S86DEG39’30”W 369.38 FT THENCE S28DEG11’22”E 214.91 FT THENCE N68DEG43’22”E 54.81 FT THENCE S76DEG 10’28”E 61.98 FT THENCE S21DEG16’19”E 176.40 FT THENCE S37DEG59’37”W 60.67 FT THENCE S68 DEG43’32”W 87.68 FT TO A PT DESIGNATED AT PT “A” LOCATED ON ELY R.O.W. OF HWY 53 THENCE S22DEG48’36”E ALONG SAID R.O.W. 102.88 FT TO NLY R.O.W. OF HWY 216 THENCE N86DEG45’53”E ALONG NLY R.O.W. 73.35 FT THENCE CONT ALONG NLY R.O.W. N42DEG09’23”E 173 FT TO ELY LINE OF FORTY THENCE N02DEG31’40”W ALONG ELY LINE 412.73 FT TO PT OF BEG, S29, T57N, R17W (Fayal). – 9:30 AM 3. Christine Wyrobek, a zoning map amendment involving parcels 250-0040-00520, 250-0040-00525, 250-0020-02040, 250-0020-02041, 250-0020-02042 within T63N, R18W. The proposed zoning change is from Residential (RES)-5 to Shoreland Multiple Use (SMU)-5 and from Residential (RES)-7 to Shoreland Multiple Use (SMU)-7. NORTH ½ LOT 46 DA BI NA WA, and SOUTH ½ LOT 46 DA BI NA WA, and LOT 1 EX ELY 540 FT AND SLY PENINSULA AND EX THAT PART W OF E 540 FT AND N AND W OF A PARCEL BEG AT INTERSECTION OF W LINE OF E 540 FT WITH NLY SHORELINE OF LAKE VERMILLION THENCE W 582 FT THENCE S 607 FT TO SHORELINE THENCE NELY ALONG SHORELINE TO PT OF BEG, and ALL THAT PART OF LOT 1 EX E 540 FT AND EX SLY PENINSULA AND EX PART COMM AT NE CORNER THENCE 540 FT W THENCE S TO SHORELINE OF LAKE VERMILLION AND PT OF BEG THENCE W 582 FT THENCE S 607 FT THENCE NELY ALONG SHORELINE TO PT OF BEG, and E 540 FT AND SLY PENINSULA OF GOVT LOT 1, S15, T63N, R18W (Beatty). – 10:00 AM ***This meeting will be open to the public. *** The meeting will be open to the public and live streamed via WebEx, giving the public the opportunity to watch and listen, and even speak to the Planning Commission. Please also have the option to listen to the meeting live via telephone. For more information on how to view or participate in the public hearing, please visit the county website at www.stlouiscountymn.gov/departments-a-z/planning-development/land-use. If you have any questions, please contact Donald Rigney, St. Louis County, Senior Planner, at rigneyd@stlouiscountymn.gov. Citizens can submit public comments relating to the public hearing using one of the following methods: 1. Preferred method: Email your comments to Donald Rigney, St. Louis County, Senior Planner, at rigneyd@stlouiscountymn.gov. Emails must be received by noon on Monday, May 8, 2023, in order to be presented to the Planning Commission and viewed online. 2. Mail your comments to one of the St. Louis County Government Services addresses (located in Duluth or Virginia). Your comments must be received in the mail by Monday, May 8, 2023, in order to be presented to the Planning Commission and viewed online. 3. Provide testimony in person the day of the hearing. It is requested that you contact our office if you anticipate in-person attendance. 4. You will also have the opportunity to raise your “virtual hand” while utilizing the WebEx software during the public hearing. To learn more about WebEx, please visit www.webex.com. (April 26, 2023) 217506