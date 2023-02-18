NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO BE CONDUCTED BY THE ST. LOUIS COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION Notice is hereby given that the St. Louis County Planning Commission will conduct a hybrid virtual and in-person public hearing on Thursday, March 9, 2023, beginning at 9:00 AM at the Government Services Center, 201 South 3rd Avenue West, Virginia, MN, regarding the following: 1. St. Louis County Subsurface Sewage Treatment System Ordinance 61 Amendments – 9:00 AM 2. Christine Wyrobek, a zoning map amendment involving parcels 250-0040-00520, 250-0040-00525, 250-0020-02040, 250-0020-02041, 250-0020-02042 within S15 T63N, R18W. The proposed zoning change is from Residential-5 to Shoreland Multiple Use-5 and from Residential-7 to Shoreland Multiple Use-7. NORTH ½ LOT 46 DA BI NA WA, and SOUTH ½ LOT 46 DA BI NA WA, and LOT 1 EX ELY 540 FT AND SLY PENINSULA AND EX THAT PART W OF E 540 FT AND N AND W OF A PARCEL BEG AT INTERSECTION OF W LINE OF E 540 FT WITH NLY SHORELINE OF LAKE VERMILLION THENCE W 582 FT THENCE S 607 FT TO SHORELINE THENCE NELY ALONG SHORELINE TO PT OF BEG, and ALL THAT PART OF LOT 1 EX E 540 FT AND EX SLY PENINSULA AND EX PART COMM AT NE CORNER THENCE 540 FT W THENCE S TO SHORELINE OF LAKE VERMILLION AND PT OF BEG THENCE W 582 FT THENCE S 607 FT THENCE NELY ALONG SHORELINE TO PT OF BEG, and E 540 FT AND SLY PENINSULA OF GOVT LOT 1, S15, T63N, R18W. (Beatty) – 10:15 AM 3. Christine Wyrobek, a conditional use permit for a campground as a Commercial Planned Development Use – Class II, provided a rezoning request is approved by the St. Louis County Board of Commissioners. N ½ Lot 46, Da Bi Na Wa Plat and S ½ lot 46, Da Bi Na Wa Plat and ALL THAT PART OF LOT 1 EX E 540 FT AND EX SLY PENINSULA AND EX PART COMM AT NE CORNER THENCE 540 FT W THENCE S TO SHORELINE OF LAKE VERMILLION AND PT OF BEG THENCE W 582 FT THENCE S 607 FT THENCE NELY ALONG SHORELINE TO PT OF BEG S15, T63N, R18W (Beatty). – 10:45 AM ***This meeting will be open to the public. *** The meeting will be open to the public and live streamed via WebEx, giving the public the opportunity to watch and listen, and even speak to the Planning Commission. Please also have the option to listen to the meeting live via telephone. For more information on how to view or participate in the public hearing, please visit the county website at www.stlouiscountymn.gov/departments-a-z/planning-development/land-use. If you have any questions, please contact Jenny Bourbonais, St. Louis County Land Use Manager, at bourbonaisj@stlouiscountymn.gov. Citizens can submit public comments relating to the public hearing using one of the following methods: 1. Preferred method: Email your comments to Jenny Bourbonais, St. Louis County Land Use Manager, at bourbonaisj@stlouiscountymn.gov. Emails must be received by noon on Monday, March 6, 2023, in order to be presented to the Planning Commission and viewed online. 2. Mail your comments to one of the St. Louis County Government Services addresses (located in Duluth or Virginia). Your comments must be received in the mail by Monday, March 6, 2023, in order to be presented to the Planning Commission and viewed online. 3. Provide testimony in person the day of the hearing. It is requested that you contact our office if you anticipate in-person attendance. 4. You will also have the opportunity to raise your “virtual hand” while utilizing the WebEx software during the public hearing. To learn more about WebEx, please visit www.webex.com. — E N D — (Feb. 18, 2023) 195622