NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO BE CONDUCTED BY THE ST. LOUIS COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION Notice is hereby given that the St. Louis County Planning Commission will conduct a hybrid virtual and in-person public hearing on Thursday, February 9, 2023, beginning at 9:00 AM at the Government Services Center, 201 South 3rd Avenue West, Virginia, MN, regarding the following: 1. Lake County Power, a conditional use permit for an electrical substation as a Utility Facilities - Class II. NW1/4 OF SW1/4, EXCEPT Commencing at the Southwest corner of said NW1/4 of SW1/4; thence North 352 feet; thence East at right angles to last line 208 feet; thence South at right angles to last line 352 feet; thence West at right angles to the last described line 208 feet to the point of beginning; AND EXCEPT That part of the E1/2 of NW1/4 of SW1/4, lying East of the West 738 feet; AND EXCEPT Northerly 300 feet of the Westerly 738 feet; AND EXCEPT Southerly 300 feet of the Northerly 600 feet of the Westerly 738 feet; AND EXCEPT Easterly 330 feet of the Westerly 738 feet of the S1/2 S14, T54N, R17W (Cotton). – 9:00 AM 2. Chad and Laura Walsh, a conditional use permit for a portable toilet, septic pumping and septic cleaning business as an Industrial Use – Class II. SW1/4 OF NW1/4 EX RY R.O.W. .96 AC AND EX 3.49 AC FOR HWY AND EX NW1/4, S1, T50N, R17W (Brevator) – 9:30 AM ***This meeting will be open to the public. *** The meeting will be open to the public and live streamed via WebEx, giving the public the opportunity to watch and listen, and even speak to the Planning Commission. Please also have the option to listen to the meeting live via telephone. For more information on how to view or participate in the public hearing, please visit the county website at www.stlouiscountymn.gov/departments-a-z/planning-development/land-use. If you have any questions, please contact Jenny Bourbonais, St. Louis County Land Use Manager, at bourbonaisj@stlouiscountymn.gov. Citizens can submit public comments relating to the public hearing using one of the following methods: 1. Preferred method: Email your comments to Jenny Bourbonais, St. Louis County Land Use Manager, at bourbonaisj@stlouiscountymn.gov. Emails must be received by noon on Monday, February 6, 2023, in order to be presented to the Planning Commission and viewed online. 2. Mail your comments to one of the St. Louis County Government Services addresses (located in Duluth or Virginia). Your comments must be received in the mail by Monday, February 6, 2023, in order to be presented to the Planning Commission and viewed online. 3. Provide testimony in person the day of the hearing. It is requested that you contact our office if you anticipate in-person attendance. 4. You will also have the opportunity to raise your “virtual hand” while utilizing the WebEx software during the public hearing. To learn more about WebEx, please visit www.webex.com. (Jan. 25, 2023) 172832