NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO BE CONDUCTED BY THE ST. LOUIS COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION Notice is hereby given that the St. Louis County Planning Commission will conduct a hybrid virtual and in-person public hearing on Thursday, December 8, 2022, beginning at 9:00 AM at the Government Services Center, 201 South 3rd Avenue West, Virginia, MN, regarding the following: 1. Addie Wales, a conditional use permit for a commercial rental dwelling as a Commercial, Retail, and Service Establishments Use-Class II. SW1/4 of NW1/4 Ex That Part Lying W of Mud Creek Road & Ex N 325 ft. S14, T62N, R14W (Eagles Nest). – 9:00 AM 2. Thomas Schlotec, a conditional use permit for a commercial rental dwelling as a Commercial, Retail, and Service Establishments Use-Class II. Handbergs Addition, Lot 2 and part of lot 1 Blk 1, S25, T67N, R17W (Crane Lake). – 9:30 AM ***This meeting will be open to the public. *** The meeting will be open to the public and live streamed via WebEx, giving the public the opportunity to watch and listen, and even speak to the Planning Commission. Please also have the option to listen to the meeting live via telephone. For more information on how to view or participate in the public hearing, please visit the county website at www.stlouiscountymn.gov/departments-a-z/planning-development/land-use. If you have any questions, please contact Jenny Bourbonais, St. Louis County Land Use Manager, at bourbonaisj@stlouiscountymn.gov. Citizens can submit public comments relating to the public hearing using one of the following methods: 1. Preferred method: Email your comments to Jenny Bourbonais, St. Louis County Land Use Manager, at bourbonaisj@stlouiscountymn.gov. Emails must be received by noon on Monday, December 5, 2022, in order to be presented to the Planning Commission and viewed online. 2. Mail your comments to one of the St. Louis County Government Services addresses (located in Duluth or Virginia). Your comments must be received in the mail by Monday, December 5, 2022, in order to be presented to the Planning Commission and viewed online. 3. Provide testimony in person the day of the hearing. It is requested that you contact our office if you anticipate in-person attendance. 4. You will also have the opportunity to raise your “virtual hand” while utilizing the WebEx software during the public hearing. To learn more about WebEx, please visit www.webex.com. (Nov. 23, 2022) 124687