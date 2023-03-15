NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING SUBSURFACE SEWA

6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING SUBSURFACE SEWAGE TREATMENT SYSTEM (SSTS) ORDINANCE 61 AMENDMENTS Notice is hereby given that the St. Louis County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing beginning at 9:35 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at the Lavell Town Hall, 2189 Hwy 5, Hibbing, Minnesota to consider the adoption of proposed Subsurface Sewage Treatment System (SSTS) Ordinance 61 amendments. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MINNESOTA NANCY J. NILSEN, COUNTY AUDITOR-TREASURER BY: Phil Chapman, Clerk of County Board (March 15, 2023) 203250