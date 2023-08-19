NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING St. Louis Count
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING St. Louis County Board of Commissioners Notice is hereby given that the St. Louis County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing beginning at 9:35 a.m., on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, in the Duluth Courthouse, County Board Room, 100 N. 5th Ave. W., Duluth, MN, to consider the issuance of an Off-Sale Intoxicating Liquor License to Sean N Marv, LLC dba Viking Bar, Morcom Township. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS ST. LOUIS COUNTY MINNESOTA NANCY J. NILSEN, COUNTY AUDITOR-TREASURER By: Phil Chapman, Clerk of County Board (Aug. 19, 2023) 250750