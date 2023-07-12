NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING St. Louis Count

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING St. Louis County Board of Commissioners Notice is hereby given that the St. Louis County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing beginning at 9:35 a.m., on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in the Proctor City Hall, 100 Pionk Drive, Proctor, MN, to consider the issuance of an Off-Sale Intoxicating Liquor License to The Hideaway Bar Inc. dba The Hideaway Bar, Unorganized Township 61-13. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS ST. LOUIS COUNTY MINNESOTA NANCY J. NILSEN, COUNTY AUDITOR-TREASURER By: Phil Chapman, Clerk of County Board (July 12, 2023) 239238