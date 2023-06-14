NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING St. Louis Count

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING St. Louis County Board of Commissioners Notice is hereby given that the St. Louis County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at 9:35 a.m., in the Halden Town Hall, 5523 S. Savanna Rd., Floodwood, MN, for the purpose of obtaining public comment to further amend the 2023 Fee Schedule. Specifically, fees relating to the usage of the St. Louis County Heritage and Arts Center (The Depot) theater. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS ST. LOUIS COUNTY MINNESOTA NANCY J. NILSEN, COUNTY AUDITOR-TREASURER By: Phil Chapman, Clerk of County Board (June 14, 2023) 231313