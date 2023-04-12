NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING St. Louis Count

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING St. Louis County Board of Commissioners Notice is hereby given that the St. Louis County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing beginning at 9:35 a.m., on April 25, 2023, in the Normanna Town Hall, 6472 French River Road, Duluth, MN, to consider the issuance of an Off-Sale Intoxicating Liquor License to Grand View Restaurant LLC dba Grand View Grill and Bar, Midway Township. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS ST. LOUIS COUNTY MINNESOTA NANCY J. NILSEN, COUNTY AUDITOR-TREASURER By: Phil Chapman, Clerk of County Board (April 12, 2023) 212562