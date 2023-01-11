NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ST. LOUIS COUNT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ST. LOUIS COUNTY DRAINAGE AUTHORITY Notice is hereby given that the St. Louis County Board of Commissioners, acting in the capacity of the County Drainage Authority, will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at the Duluth Courthouse, Second Floor, 100 N. 5th Avenue W., Duluth, MN, immediately following the 9:30 a.m. St. Louis County Board of Commissioners meeting and committee of the whole. The purpose of this meeting is to conduct a final hearing regarding redetermined benefits and damages for County Ditch #4. Questions about the petitions may be directed to Matthew Beyer, St. Louis County Public Works Department, (218) 625-3859. BY ORDER OF THE ST. LOUIS COUNTY DRAINAGE AUTHORITY ST. LOUIS COUNTY MINNESOTA NANCY NILSEN, COUNTY AUDITOR By: Phil Chapman, Clerk of County Board (Jan. 11, 18 & 25, 2023) 154300