NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING St. Louis Count

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING St. Louis County Board of Commissioners Notice is hereby given that the St. Louis County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 9:35 a.m., at the Canosia Town Hall, 4896 Midway Road, Duluth, MN, to consider an amendment to the 2023 fee schedule for The Depot Theatre rental fees, merchandise, and Property Management service at the St. Louis County Heritage and Arts Center (The Depot). BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS ST. LOUIS COUNTY MINNESOTA NANCY J. NILSEN, COUNTY AUDITOR-TREASURER By: Phil Chapman, Clerk of County Board (Jan 11, 2023) 138935