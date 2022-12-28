NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING St. Louis Count

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING St. Louis County Board of Commissioners Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 94.344, Subdivision 7, notice is hereby given that the St. Louis County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, beginning at 9:45 a.m., at the Morse Town Hall, 911 South Central Avenue East, Ely, MN, for the purpose of receiving citizen comments on a proposed exchange of certain Class B (State tax forfeited) lands, located in St. Louis County: A complete description of the proposed exchange parcels will be posted in the office of the St. Louis County Auditor before the date of said hearing. NANCY J. NILSEN, COUNTY AUDITOR-TREASURER By: Phil Chapman, Deputy Auditor/Clerk of County Board (Dec. 28, 2022) 138791