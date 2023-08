NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Please take not

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Please take notice that the Duluth Economic Development Authority (DEDA) will hold a public hearing in Council Chambers, third floor City Hall, Duluth, Minnesota, on Wednesday, August 23rd, 2023, at 5:15 p.m. to consider authorization of the of an easement over the following described property, pursuant to Minnesota statutes 469.105: THAT PART OF LOTS 4 AND 5, BLOCK 2, ATLAS INDUSTRIAL PARK, ACCORDING TO THE RECORD PLAT THEREOF, ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MINNESOTA, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID LOT 4; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 38 MINUTES 47 SECONDS EAST, ASSUMED BEARING ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID LOT 4, A DISTANCE OF 33.51 FEET TO THE EASTERLY LINE OF A DRAINAGE AND UTILITY EASEMENT REGISTERED WITH THE ST. LOUIS COUNTY REGISTRAR OF TITLES AS DOCUMENT NO. 924480; THENCE SOUTH 00 DEGREES 34 MINUTES 17 SECONDS WEST, ALONG SAID EASTERLY LINE, A DISTANCE OF 123.65 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE EASEMENT TO BE DESCRIBED; THENCE SOUTH 20 DEGREES 28 MINUTES 54 SECONDS WEST, A DISTANCE OF 203.49 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 00 DEGREES 10 MINUTES 40 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 283.76 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 33 DEGREES 02 MINUTES 18 SECONDS WEST, A DISTANCE OF 140.44 FEET TO THE NORTHERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF NICK GLUMAC DRIVE, AS DEDICATED ON SAID PLAT OF ATLAS INDUSTRIAL PARK; THENCE NORTHWESTERLY 174.30 FEET ALONG SAID NORTHERLY LINE BEING A NON-TANGENTIAL CURVE, CONCAVE TO THE SOUTHWEST, HAVING A RADIUS OF 90.00 FEET, A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 110 DEGREES 57 MINUTES 36 SECONDS AND A CHORD THAT BEARS NORTH 68 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 19 SECONDS WEST; THENCE NORTH 33 DEGREES 28 MINUTES 04 SECONDS WEST, ALONG THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 5, A DISTANCE OF 29.36 FEET; THENCE NORTH 21 DEGREES 24 MINUTES 16 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 109.78 FEET; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 49 MINUTES 20 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 69.27 FEET; THENCE NORTH 45 DEGREES 16 MINUTES 01 SECOND EAST, A DISTANCE OF 53.73 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 79 DEGREES 07 MINUTES 18 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 24.94 FEET; THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREES 10 MINUTES 40 SECONDS WEST, A DISTANCE OF 190.67 FEET; THENCE NORTH 20 DEGREES 28 MINUTES 54 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 172.90 FEET; THENCE NORTH 70 DEGREES 47 MINUTES 54 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 72.77 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. The public may see the terms and conditions of the transfer at the Authority’s office in Room 330, City Hall. At the hearing, all interested parties may express their comments for consideration by DEDA. (Aug. 12, 2023) 249449