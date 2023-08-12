NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Please take not

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Please take notice that the Duluth Economic Development Authority (“DEDA”) will hold a public hearing in the Council Chambers on the Third Floor of City Hall, 411 West First Street, Duluth, Minnesota, on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at 5:15 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be considered, to consider authorization of an amended and restated land sale agreement for conveyance of property located in the City of Duluth, County of St. Louis, State of Minnesota, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes 469.105., legally described as: Lots 16 and 17, Block 169, WEST DULUTH SEVENTH DIVISION, EXCEPT all mineral rights AND Lots 20 and 21, Block 169, WEST DULUTH SEVENTH DIVISION, EXCEPT all mineral rights AND Lot 18, Block 169, WEST DULUTH SEVENTH DIVISION, EXCEPT minerals AND Lot 19, Block 169, WEST DULUTH SEVENTH DIVISION AND Lots 22 and 23, Block 169, WEST DULUTH SEVENTH DIVISION, EXCEPT all minerals and mineral rights AND Lots 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28, Block 169, WEST DULUTH SEVENTH DIVISION, EXCEPT minerals and mineral rights as to Lots 24, 25, 26 and 27 AND Lots 11 and 12, Block 168, WEST DULUTH SEVENTH DIVISION AND Lot 13, Block 168, WEST DULUTH SEVENTH DIVISION AND Lots 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18, Block 168, WEST DULUTH SEVENTH DIVISION St. Louis County, Minnesota. The public may see the legal description of the property and the terms and conditions of the conveyance at DEDA’s office in Room 418, City Hall. At the hearing, all interested parties may express their comments for consideration by DEDA, and DEDA will decide if the conveyance is advisable. All interested persons may appear at the hearing and present their views orally or prior to the meeting in writing. (Aug. 12, 2023) 249276