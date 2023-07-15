NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Please take not

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Please take notice that the Duluth Economic Development Authority (“DEDA”) will hold a public hearing in Council Chambers on the Third Floor of the City Hall, 411 West First Street, Duluth, Minnesota, on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 5:15 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be considered, to consider authorization of the Second Amendment to the Zenith Old Central High School Agreement with Saturday Zenith, LLC increasing the subsidy provided thereunder by $995,000 to $5,465,000. The public may see the legal description of the property and the terms and conditions of the amendment at DEDA's office in Room 418, City Hall. At the hearing, all interested parties may express their comments for consideration by DEDA. All interested persons may appear at the hearing and present their views orally or prior to the meeting in writing. (July 15, 2023) 241094