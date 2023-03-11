NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Please take not

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Please take notice that the Duluth Economic Development Authority (“DEDA”) will hold a public hearing in the Council Chambers on the Third Floor of City Hall, 411 West First Street, Duluth, Minnesota, on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at 5:15 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be considered, to consider approval of an option agreement with Center City Housing Corporation, a non-profit organization (Developer), for the development of certain real property located in the City of Duluth, County of St. Louis, State of Minnesota, legally described as: Lots 1 through 8, Block 168, WEST DULUTH SEVENTH DIVISION AND Lots 9 and 10, Block 168, WEST DULUTH SEVENTH DIVISION, EXCEPT minerals and mineral rights AND Lots 1 through 10, Block 169, WEST DULUTH SEVENTH DIVISION AND Lots 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15, Block 169, WEST DULUTH SEVENTH DIVISION St. Louis County, Minnesota PIDs: 010-4530-00100, 010-4530-00090, 010-4530-00010, 010-4530-00250, 010-4530-00350 (part of) This agreement will give the Developer the option to acquire DEDA owned property for $43,400 for redevelopment of the property with not less than 30 multi-family permanent supportive housing units for homeless and at risk of homeless adults with significant barriers to long term housing. The public may see the legal description of the property and the terms and conditions of the conveyance at DEDA’s office in Room 418, City Hall. At the hearing, all interested parties may express their comments for consideration by DEDA, and DEDA will decide if the conveyance is advisable. All interested persons may appear at the hearing and present their views orally or prior to the meeting in writing. DATE: March 7, 2023 TO BE PUBLISHED ON: March 11, 2023 SEND AFFIDAVIT OF PUBLICATION AND BILL TO: Duluth Economic Development Authority Room 160 City Hall Duluth, Minnesota 55802 Attn: Amanda Anderson (218) 730-5308 (March 11, 2023) 202145