NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Please take not

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Please take notice that the Duluth Economic Development Authority (“DEDA”) will hold a public hearing in the Council Chambers on the Third Floor of City Hall, 411 West First Street, Duluth, Minnesota, on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at 5:15 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be considered, to consider authorization of the conveyance, of property located in the City of Duluth, County of St. Louis, State of Minnesota, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes 469.105., legally described as: Lots 16 and 17, Block 169, WEST DULUTH SEVENTH DIVISION, EXCEPT all mineral rights AND Lots 20 and 21, Block 169, WEST DULUTH SEVENTH DIVISION, EXCEPT all mineral rights AND Lot 18, Block 169, WEST DULUTH SEVENTH DIVISION, EXCEPT minerals AND Lot 19, Block 169, WEST DULUTH SEVENTH DIVISION AND Lots 22 and 23, Block 169, WEST DULUTH SEVENTH DIVISION, EXCEPT all minerals and mineral rights AND Lots 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28, Block 169, WEST DULUTH SEVENTH DIVISION, EXCEPT minerals and mineral rights as to Lots 24, 25, 26 and 27 AND Lots 11 and 12, Block 168, WEST DULUTH SEVENTH DIVISION AND Lot 13, Block 168, WEST DULUTH SEVENTH DIVISION AND Lots 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18, Block 168, WEST DULUTH SEVENTH DIVISION St. Louis County, Minnesota. The public may see the legal description of the property and the terms and conditions of the conveyance at DEDA’s office in Room 418, City Hall. At the hearing, all interested parties may express their comments for consideration by DEDA, and DEDA will decide if the conveyance is advisable. All interested persons may appear at the hearing and present their views orally or prior to the meeting in writing. DATE: March 7, 2023 TO BE PUBLISHED ON: March 11, 2023 SEND AFFIDAVIT OF PUBLICATION AND BILL TO: Duluth Economic Development Authority Room 160 City Hall Duluth, Minnesota 55802 Attn: Amanda Anderson (218) 730-5308 (March 11, 2023) 202142