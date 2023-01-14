NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Please take not

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Please take notice that the Duluth Economic Development Authority (“DEDA”) will hold a public hearing in the Council Chambers on the Third Floor of City Hall, 411 West First Street, Duluth, Minnesota, on Wednesday, January 25th, at 5:15 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be considered, regarding an extension of the Duluth Production Incentive Program. DEDA will be considering replenishing the film incentive to continue supporting the development of television, film and digital media production within the City of Duluth. The funding for the program will be approximately $200,000. At the hearing, all interested parties may express their comments for consideration by DEDA, and DEDA will decide if extension of the program is advisable. All interested persons may appear at the hearing and present their views orally or prior to the meeting in writing. DATE: January 4th, 2023 (Jan. 14, 2023) 149928