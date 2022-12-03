NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Please take not

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Please take notice that the Duluth Economic Development Authority (“DEDA”) will hold a public hearing in the Council Chambers on the Third Floor of City Hall, 411 West First Street, Duluth, Minnesota, on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 5:15 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be considered, to consider authorization of the conveyance, of property located in St. Louis County, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes 469.105., legally described as: Lot 1, Block 12, CARLTON PLACE ADDITION TO DULUTH Lot 2, Block 12, CARLTON PLACE ADDITION TO DULUTH Lot 3, Block 12, CARLTON PLACE ADDITION TO DULUTH Lot 4, Block 12, CARLTON PLACE ADDITION TO DULUTH Lot 5, Block 12, CARLTON PLACE ADDITION TO DULUTH Lot 6, Block 12, CARLTON PLACE ADDITION TO DULUTH The public may see the legal description of the property and the terms and conditions of the conveyance at DEDA’s office in Room 418, City Hall. At the hearing, all interested parties may express their comments for consideration by DEDA, and DEDA will decide if the conveyance is advisable. All interested persons may appear at the hearing and present their views orally or prior to the meeting in writing. (Dec. 3, 2022) 126830