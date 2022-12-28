NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ORDINANCE 62, Z

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ORDINANCE 62, ZONING ORDINANCE Notice is hereby given that the St. Louis County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing beginning at 9:35 a.m. on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 9:35 a.m. at the Morse Town Hall, 911 South Central Avenue, Ely, Minnesota to solicit public input on the proposed Zoning Ordinance 62 amendments. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MINNESOTA NANCY J. NILSEN, COUNTY AUDITOR-TREASURER BY: Phil Chapman, Clerk of County Board (Dec 28, 2022) 138989