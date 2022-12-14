NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON THE ADOPTION OF THE WLSSD COMPREHENSIVE WASTEWATER SERVICES PLAN NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Sanitary Board of the Western Lake Superior Sanitary District (“WLSSD”), will meet on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., in the WLSSD Board Room, located at 2626 Courtland Street in Duluth, Minnesota, for the purpose of conducting a public hearing to consider adoption of the update to the Comprehensive Wastewater Services Plan for WLSSD. WLSSD, created pursuant to Chapter 458D of the Minnesota Statutes, manages the collection, disposal and treatment of sewage within an approximately 530 square mile statutory boundary. This Plan serves as a guide to future water quality planning, capital budgeting and facility management for WLSSD. The full text of the Comprehensive Wastewater Services Plan is available for inspection by any person during regular office hours at the administrative offices of WLSSD, 2626 Courtland Street, Duluth, Minnesota 55806. A copy of the Comprehensive Wastewater Services Plan is also available online at: www.wlssd.com/about-us/notices/. All persons interested may appear and be heard at the time and place set forth above. WESTERN LAKE SUPERIOR SANITARY DISTRICT By Marianne Bohren Executive Director (Dec. 14, 2022) 130318