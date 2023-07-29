NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON A RESOLUTION ESTABLISHING THE AMOUNT OF THE SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT FEE TO BE COLLECTED BY SOLID WASTE HAULERS AND ON THE RESOLUTION IMPOSING A SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT SERVICE CHARGE TO BE COLLECTED AGAINST REAL PROPERTY AS A FIXED LINE ITEM FEE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Western Lake Superior Sanitary District (“WLSSD”), will meet on Monday, September 11, 2023 at 4:15 p.m., in the WLSSD Board Room, located at 2626 Courtland Street in Duluth, Minnesota, for the purpose of conducting a public hearing to consider a resolution establishing the amount of the Solid Waste Management Fee to be collected by solid waste haulers and on a resolution imposing a Solid Waste Management Service Charge to be collected against real property (based on a fixed line item fee method rather than ad valorem method) to recover costs incurred by the Western Lake Superior Sanitary District for Solid Waste Management services within the boundaries of the Western Lake Superior Sanitary District. All persons interested may appear and be heard at the time and place set forth above. WESTERN LAKE SUPERIOR SANITARY DISTRICT By Marianne Bohren Executive Director (July 29, 2023) 245355