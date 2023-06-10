NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON A RESOLUTION APPROVING THE REVISED SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT PLAN FOR THE WESTERN LAKE SUPERIOR SANITARY DISTRICT NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Western Lake Superior Sanitary District (“WLSSD”), will meet on July 24, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. in the WLSSD Board Room, located at 2626 Courtland Street, Duluth, Minnesota, for the purposes of conducting a public hearing to consider a resolution approving the revised solid waste management plan for WLSSD. A copy of the revised solid waste management plan is available for review at the District offices and on the District website at wlssd.com. All persons interested may appear and be heard at the time and place set forth above. WESTERN LAKE SUPERIOR SANITARY DISTRICT By Marianne Bohren (June 10, 2023) 232539