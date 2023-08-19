NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREB

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Duluth, St. Louis County, MN (the “HRA”) will hold a public hearing in the 2nd Floor Community Room of King Manor, 222 E. 2nd Street, Duluth, Minnesota on August 28, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Central Time to consider the HRA’s proposed sale of property located in the City of Duluth. The legal description of said property is as follows: Lot 0000, Block 013, CARLTON PLACE ADDITION TO DULUTH (PID 010-0370-01170) (Aug. 19, 2023) 250740