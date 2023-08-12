NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREB

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Duluth Economic Development Authority (“DEDA”), will hold a public hearing in Council Chambers on the 3rd floor of City Hall, 411 West First Street, Duluth, Minnesota on Wednesday, August 23rd, at 5:15 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be considered, to consider authorization of the conveyance, of a parcel located on property in St. Louis County, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes 469.105, to Clyde Industrial Park, Inc. the legal description of which is: Lots 4, 5, 8 and 9 EXCEPT that part lying NWly of a line 97.79 feet SEly of, as measured at a right angle to, and parallel with the NWly line of said Block 15, including all that part of vacated 30th Avenue West lying between the center line of said 30th Avenue West and the SWly line of that part of Lot 1 herein conveyed, Block 15, MARINE DIVISION OF DULUTH AND Lots 6 and 7, Block 15, EXCEPT those parts lying NWly of a line 97.79 feet SEly of, as measured at a right angle to, and parallel with the NWly line of said Block 15, including all that part of vacated 30th Avenue West lying between the center line of said 30th Avenue West and the SWly line of that part of Lot 1 herein conveyed, ALL in MARINE DIVISION OF DULUTH The public may see the legal description of the property and the terms and conditions of the conveyance at the DEDA Office in Room 160, City Hall. At the hearing, all interested parties may express their comments for consideration by DEDA, and DEDA will decide if the conveyance is advisable. All interested persons may appear at the hearing and present their views orally or prior to the meeting in writing. (Aug. 12, 2023) 249361