NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREB

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Duluth Economic Development Authority (“DEDA”), will hold a public hearing in Council Chambers on the 3rd floor of City Hall, 411 West First Street, Duluth, Minnesota on Wednesday, July 26, at 5:15 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be considered, to consider authorization of the conveyance, of two parcels located on property in St. Louis County, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes 469.105, to Ryan Companies the legal description of which is: The building and other improvements located on the real property located in St. Louis County, Minnesota described as follows (the “Property”): Lot 4 Block 2 ATLAS INDUSTRIAL PARK Lot 5 Block 2 ATLAS INDUSTRIAL PARK The public may see the legal description of the property and the terms and conditions of the conveyance at the DEDA Office in Room 160, City Hall. At the hearing, all interested parties may express their comments for consideration by DEDA, and DEDA will decide if the conveyance is advisable. All interested persons may appear at the hearing and present their views orally or prior to the meeting in writing. (July 15, 2023) 241363