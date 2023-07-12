NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREB
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Duluth, St. Louis County, MN (the “HRA”) will hold a public hearing in the 2nd Floor Community Room of King Manor, 222 E. 2nd Street, Duluth, Minnesota on July 24, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Central Time to consider the HRA’s proposed sale of property located in the City of Duluth. The legal description of said property is as follows: ? Lot 0000, Block 199, WEST DULUTH 3RD DIVISION ALTERED PLAT OF (PID 010-4490- 01840) (July 12, 2023) 239479