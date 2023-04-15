NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREB
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Duluth, St. Louis County, MN (the “HRA”) will hold a public hearing in the 2nd Floor Community Room of King Manor, 222 E. 2nd Street, Duluth, Minnesota on April 24, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Central Time to consider the HRA’s proposed sale of properties located in the City of Duluth. The legal descriptions of said properties are as follows: Lot 0000, Block 014, NORTONS DIVISION OF DULUTH (PID 010-3490-02420) Lots 0001-0004, Block 058, ENDION DIVISION OF DULUTH (PID 010-1480-01160, 01170, 01180, 01190) (April 15, 2023) 213950