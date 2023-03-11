NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREB

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Duluth Economic Development Authority (“DEDA”), will hold a public hearing in Council Chambers on the 3rd floor of City Hall, 411 West First Street, Duluth, Minnesota on Wednesday, March 22nd, at 5:15 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be considered, to consider authorization of the conveyance, of that building on the property known as the “Incubator Building” located on property in St. Louis County, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes 469.105, to Cirrus Design Corporation the legal description of which is: The building and other improvements located on the real property located in St. Louis County, Minnesota described as follows (the “Building”): The South 120.00 feet of Lot 17, Block 4, Airport Division and the South 152.13 feet of the West 65.00 feet of said Lot 17, Block 4, EXCEPT the vacated westerly adjacent spur street; Lot 1, Block 5, Airport Division; and the vacated Taylor Circle, as dedicated in said Airport Division, EXCEPT that part of said Taylor Circle lying easterly of the northerly extended centerline of the easterly portion of said Taylor Circle. Such conveyance is contingent upon sale of the Incubator Building from the City of Duluth to DEDA. The public may see the legal description of the property and the terms and conditions of the conveyance at the DEDA Office in Room 160, City Hall. At the hearing, all interested parties may express their comments for consideration by DEDA, and DEDA will decide if the conveyance is advisable. All interested persons may appear at the hearing and present their views orally or prior to the meeting in writing. (March 11, 2023) 202759