NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREB

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Duluth, St. Louis County, MN (the “HRA”) will hold a public hearing in the 2nd floor Community Room of King Manor, 222 E. 2nd Street, Duluth, Minnesota on January 23, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Central Time to consider the HRA’s acquisition and subsequent conveyance of properties located in the City of Duluth for affordable housing purposes. The legal description of said properties are as follows: - Lot 0017, Block 008, Hunters Grassy Point Add to Dul; PID 010-2320-00720 - Lot 0018, Block 008, Hunters Grassy Point Add to Dul; PID 010-2320-00730 - Lot 0019, Block 008, Hunters Grassy Point Add to Dul; PID 010-2320-00740 - Lot 0020, Block 008, Hunters Grassy Point Add to Dul; PID 010-2320-00750 - Lot 0021, Block 008, Hunters Grassy Point Add to Dul; PID 010-2320-00760 - Lot 0022, Block 008, Hunters Grassy Point Add to Dul; PID 010-2320-00770 - Lot 0000, Block 011, Hunters Grassy Point Add to Dul; PID 010-2320-01660 (Jan. 14, 2023) 160690