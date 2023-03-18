NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR THE DISPOST

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR THE DISPOSTION OF TRACTS D, E, & F AT HARBOR HIGHLANDS FOR AFFORDABLE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT HOUSING AND REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF DULUTH, MINNESOTA ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MINNESOTA NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Duluth, St. Louis County, MN (the “Authority”) will hold a public hearing in the 2nd floor Community Room of King Manor, 222 E. 2nd Street, Duluth, Minnesota on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. Central Time to take public comments on the Authority’s planned disposition of Tracts D, E, and F, Registered Land Survey 82, St. Louis County, Minnesota, at Harbor Highlands for Affordable Housing Development. The public hearing is being conducted pursuant to the requirements of Minnesota Statutes Section 462C.04, subd. 2. All persons interested may appear and be heard at the time and place set forth above or may submit written comments to the Executive Director in advance of the hearing. (March 18, 2023) 204709