NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CITY OF DULUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY STATE OF MINNESOTA NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Duluth, St. Louis County, State of Minnesota, will hold a public hearing on August 14, 2023, 7:00 P.M. or as soon thereafter as the matter may be considered at City Council Chambers on 3rd Floor of City Hall, 411 West First Street, Minnesota, to consider authorization of a Second Amendment to the Zenith Old Central High School Agreement between the Duluth Economic Development Authority (“DEDA”) and Saturday Zenith, LLC increasing the subsidy provided thereunder by $995,000 to $5,465,000, pursuant to Minnesota Statues 469.175. Copies of the Agreement are on file and available for public inspection at DEDA’s office in Room 418 in City Hall. All interested persons may appear at the hearing and present their views orally or prior to the meeting in writing. BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF DULUTH, MINNESOTA Ben VanTassel Interim Director of Planning and Economic Development (Aug. 2, 2023) 246085