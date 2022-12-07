NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING City of Duluth St. Louis County STATE OF MINNESOTA NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Duluth, St. Louis County, State of Minnesota, will hold a public hearing on December 19, 2022, at approximately 7:00 p.m. at the Duluth City Council Chambers in City Hall, relating to the City of Duluth’s and the Duluth Economic Development Authority’s (the “DEDA”) proposed adoption of a Spending Plan for DEDA Tax Increment Financing District Nos. 16, 19, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 27, 28, and 29, and the City of Duluth’s Tax Increment Financing District No. 26 (collectively, the “TIF Districts”), to authorize expenditures of tax increment from such TIF Districts to stimulate private development at one or more sites in the City pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Sections 469.176 Subd. 4n, inclusive, as amended. Copies of the Spending Plan are on file and available for public inspection at the office of the Director of Planning and Development at City Hall. All interested persons may appear at the hearing and present their views orally or prior to the meeting in writing. BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF DULUTH, MINNESOTA /s/ Ian B Johnson City Clerk (Dec 7. 2022) 128480