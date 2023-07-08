Notice of Public Hearing and Comment Per

Notice of Public Hearing and Comment Period on the Community Needs Assessment for the FY 2024 The City of Duluth Community Development Committee will be holding a Public Hearing on the Community Needs Assessment for FY 2024 funding. The results of the Community Needs Assessment will be presented to the Community Development Committee on July 18, 2023. This information will be used by the Community Development Committee to developed the funding priorities for the 2024 Action Plan. The purpose of this hearing is for citizens to comment on Community Needs Assessment and the funding recommendations. This public hearing will be on July 18, 2023 in room 330 -3rd Floor - City Hall at 5:30. Members of the public, especially persons having low and moderate incomes, persons of color, and persons with disabilities, are encouraged to attend and provide comments. If a member of the public cannot attend, but would like to provide comments, they can submit written comments to Ryan Pervenanze prior to the meeting. Please include “2024 Community Needs Assessment” in the subject line, and include your name and address and the agenda item you are speaking to. Please note that all public comment is considered Public Data. Ryan Pervenanze can be reached at: 218-730-5580 or RPervenanze@duluthmn.gov or 411 W. First Street, Room 160, Duluth, MN 55802. If you have special needs, such as an interpreter, please contact the Planning and Development Division at 730-5580 so that your needs can be accommodated. For hearing impaired persons please call the City’s TTY/Information Assistance at 730-5000 or the Minnesota Relay Service at 1-800-627-3529. (July 8, 2023) 239449