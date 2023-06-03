Notice of Public Hearing and Comment Per

Notice of Public Hearing and Comment Period on the City of Duluth’s 2022 Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER) The City of Duluth Planning and Development Division announces a 15-day comment period on its 2022 Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER), which includes CDBG-CV and ESG-CV accomplishments, prior to the submission of the report to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The public comment period is June 3- June 20, 2023. The Draft CAPER report can be found at: https://duluthmn.gov/planning-development/community-development-funding/annual-funding-process. The CAPER summarizes annual and five-year accomplishments and assesses progress toward meeting the vision in the Consolidated Plan. Duluth’s Consolidated Plan has the following five goals: 1) Ensure all residents have access to necessary transportation and utility infrastructure 2) Increase the supply of affordable, quality housing 3) Support thriving neighborhoods by addressing neighborhood issues and improving aesthetics 4) Build employment skills and opportunities 5) Support health and well-being. The comment period will be Saturday, June 3, 2022 to Tuesday June 20, 2023. A public hearing will be held on June 20, 2023 at 5:30 PM by the Community Development Committee in Room 330 at City Hall, located at 411 West First Street, Duluth, MN 55802. The public is also encouraged to submit written comment to Ryan Pervenanze prior to the meeting. Please include “2022 CAPER” in the subject line, and include your name and address and the agenda item you are speaking to. Please note that all public comment is considered Public Data. Ryan Pervenanze can be reached at: 218-730-5580 or RPervenanze@duluthmn.gov or 411 W. First Street, Room 160, Duluth, MN 55802. If you have special needs, such as an interpreter, please contact the Planning and Development Division at 730-5580 so that your needs can be accommodated. For hearing impaired persons please call the City’s TTY/Information Assistance at 730-5000 or the Minnesota Relay Service at 1-800-627-3529. (June 3, 2023) 230113