Notice of Public Hearing and Comment Per

Notice of Public Hearing and Comment Period on the City of Duluth’s HOME-ARP Allocation Plan The City of Duluth Planning and Development Division announces a 30-day comment period on its HOME-ARP Allocation Plan. The public comment period is February 18 - March 20, 2023. The Draft HOME-ARP Allocation Plan can be found at: https://duluthmn.gov/planning-development/community-development-funding/home-arp-funding/ The HOME-ARP Allocation Plan describes how Duluth plans to use a one-time allocation of $1,986,658.00 through the American Rescue Plan (ARP). The money is administered by the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) HOME Investment Partnerships Program and must be used to support four populations within our community: (1) Homeless as defined at 24 CFR 91.5; (2) At Risk of Homelessness as defined at 24 CFR 91.5; (3) People Fleeing or Attempting to Flee Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, Sexual Assault, Stalking, or Human Trafficking, and; (4) Other populations requiring services or housing assistance to prevent homelessness AND other populations at greatest risk of housing instability. The comment period will be Saturday, February 18, 2023 to Monday, March 20, 2023. A public hearing will be held on March 21, 2023 at 5:30 PM by the Community Development Committee in Room 330 at City Hall, located at 411 West First Street, Duluth, MN 55802. The public is also encouraged to submit written comment to Ryan Pervenanze prior to the meeting. Please include “HOME-ARP Allocation Plan” in the subject line, and include your name and address and the agenda item you are speaking to. Please note that all public comment is considered Public Data. Ryan Pervenanze can be reached at: 218-730-5580 or RPervenanze@duluthmn.gov or 411 W. First Street, Room 160, Duluth, MN 55802. If you have special needs, such as an interpreter, please contact the Planning and Development Division at 730-5580 so that your needs can be accommodated. For hearing impaired persons please call the City’s TTY/Information Assistance at 730-5000 or the Minnesota Relay Service at 1-800-627-3529. (Feb. 18, 2023) 195366