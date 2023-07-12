Notice of Public Comment Period on the S

Notice of Public Comment Period on the St. Louis County 2022 Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report St. Louis County will receive public comment on its 2022 Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER) prior to its submission to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The 2022 CAPER details activities undertaken with Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME), and Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG), program funding. Included in the 2022 CAPER are activities undertaken with Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding provided through these programs. The comment period is July 14, 2023 through July 28, 2023. Copies of the draft 2022 CAPER will be available beginning July 14, 2023 at the St. Louis County Planning and Community Development Department offices located at: Virginia Government Services Center, 201 S 3rd Ave W, Virginia, MN 55792, phone 218-742-9563 and Duluth Government Services Center, 320 West 2nd Street, Suite 301, Duluth, MN 55802, phone 218-725-5000. The draft report will also be posted to www.stlouiscountymn.gov/communitydevelopment. Comments may be provided to Brad Gustafson by phone at 218-742-9563, mail to the Virginia Government Services Center, or email to gustafsonb@stlouiscountymn.gov . (July 12, 2023) 240560