Notice of Public Comment Period for the City of Duluth FY 2023 HOME Funds for Housing and Community Development The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has finalized its Fiscal Year 2023 funding to the City of Duluth. The final proposed FY 2023 Action Plan includes recommendations for expenditure the following anticipated HUD FY 2023 grants to the city of Duluth: • Community Development Block Grant (CDBG): $2,385,901 • HOME Investment Partnership Program (HOME): $615,442 • Emergency Solutions Grant Program (ESG): $206,489 • Total HUD FY 2023 Grant: $3,137,000 The Community Development Committee (CD Committee) plans and advises on use of these funds to the Duluth City Council. The CD Committee’s recommendations were finalized by the Duluth City Council on January 23, 2023 in Resolution 23-0055, these recommendations contained a contingency plan that requires a public hearing for allocation amounts that were more than 2 percent different than the recommended amounts. The CDBG and ESG allocated funds were within 2% estimation. The funding for the HOME Investment Partnership Program was increased by 6%, therefore further comments on the proposed final funding will be accepted between March 18 to April 18, 2023. All input is welcome including identification of current community issues, especially those affecting people of color, people with low and moderate incomes, and people with disabilities. Final Proposed FY 2023 Funding: HOME Investment Partnerships Program - Proposed Year 2023 Funding Recommendations Tenant Based Rental Assistance - HRA Duluth $50,000 Wadena West Apartments - Center City Housing $ 300,000 CLT: New Construction-One Roof Community Housing $ 203,898 HOME Investment Partnership Administration - City of Duluth $ 50,500 HOME TBRA Administration - Duluth HRA $ 5,000 There is a 30-day public review period on this Proposed HOME recommendations, which runs from March 18 to April 18, 2023. Copies of the Plan are available at the City of Duluth Community Development Division (Room 110 City Hall), Duluth City Clerk’s Office (City Hall), the Duluth Public Library and library branches. The proposed Action Plan, and the project summary for FY 2023, is available for comment at: https://duluthmn.gov/planning-development/community-development-funding/annual-funding-process/ A public hearing on the recommendations will be held by the CD Committee at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in the Council Chambers - 3rd Floor - City Hall. The purpose of the public hearing is for citizens to comment on the Draft Plan and the funding recommendations. Members of the public, especially persons having low and moderate incomes, persons of color, and persons with disabilities, are encouraged to attend and provide comments. To submit comments or questions about the draft funding recommendations, contact: Ryan Pervenanze Planning & Development Room 160, City Hall Duluth, MN 55802 218-730-5580 srobertson@duluthmn.gov If you have special needs, such as an interpreter, please contact Planning and Development Division at 730-5580 so that your needs can be accommodated. For hearing impaired persons please call the City’s TTY/Information Assistance at 730-5000 or the Minnesota Relay Service at 1-800-627-3529. (March 18, 2023) 204723