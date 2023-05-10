Notice of Public Auction 5/6/2023 Storag

Notice of Public Auction 5/6/2023 Storage Pro Inc.,1208 Highway 33 S, Cloquet, MN 55720 The following Storage Units will be auctioned starting Wednesday, May 24th, 2023. The sale will be held at LOTS4BID.COM. All units contain household and other mic. items. Erik Maki Unit #H705 Lee Bos Unit #W10 Sean Davidson Unit #H620 Koda Shabaiash Aanenson Unit #H718 Katina Lee Pelz Unit #H806 Bradley Nesdahl Unit #HRV28 Karen Reynolds Unit #PS01 (May 6 & 10, 2023) 222500

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.