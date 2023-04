Notice of Public Auction 4/8/2023 Storag

Notice of Public Auction 4/8/2023 Storage Pro Inc.,1208 Highway 33 S, Cloquet, MN 55720 The following Storage Units will be auctioned starting Tuesday, April 25th, 2023. The sale will be held at LOTS4BID.COM. All units contain household and other mic. items. Carol Schuster #H231 Nicholas Morris #H306 Ruth Northrup #H320 Jennifor Shofner #H504 Daniel Scheer #H717 Cori Dinehart #H727 (April 8 & 15, 2023) 212064

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.