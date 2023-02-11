Notice of Public Auction 2/11/2023 Stora

Notice of Public Auction 2/11/2023 Storage Pro Inc.,1208 Highway 33 S, Cloquet, MN 55720 The following Storage Units will be auctioned starting Tuesday, February 28th, 2023. The sale will be held at LOTS4BID.COM. All units contain household and other mic. items. Ashley Gibbs #102 Nathan Kreger #E08 Lee Bos #W10 Carol Schuster #H231 Austin Fulton #H618 Casandra Brimacomb #H633 Jarett Rogers #H712 Koda Shabaiash Aanenson #H718 Renee Senish #H813 (Feb 11 & 18, 2023) 193273

