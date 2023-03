NOTICE OF PUBLIC ACCURACY TEST Notice is hereby given to the Residents of Normanna Township that the Public Accuracy Testing of the DS-200 Optical Scan and the Auto Mark Assistive Voting Systems will be held on Saturday, March 11 at 11:00 AM in the Normanna Town Hall, 6472 French River Road, Duluth MN 55804. This equipment will be used at the Town Election on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Ellen Hanson, Clerk Normanna Township (March 11, 2023) 202428